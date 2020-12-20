Local Car Dealer Saves God’s Kitchen From Closing

A caring car salesman and his kind-hearted boss, banded together to bring holiday joy to a financially struggling local charity.

Jay Rustenholtz, a sales associate known as “the Caring Car Guy” at Seelye KIA of Kalamazoo, heard of the desperate need for funds for God’s Kitchen of Michigan to keep their doors open for the needy residents of the Battle Creek and Kalamazoo area. He approached his boss, Mickey Seelye of the Seelye Auto Group, and appealed to him for a donation. Little did Rustenholtz know that the gift Seelye planned for the hunger-relief charity now based in Kalamazoo would be substantial.

On Friday, December 18th, Rustenholtz along with Seelye met with Pastor William Stein, chairman of God’s Kitchen of Michigan, to discuss the situation and present a check to aid the local charity in feeding the homeless and other hungry individuals that depend on the local soup kitchen for a warm meal.

Before the check presentation, Seelye testified to the pastor about difficulties he and his family faced to keep his automotive business afloat in 2020. “I had to give it over to God in February when I began to evaluate our position after the spread of COVID-19,” Mickey Seelye said tearfully. “While a lot of businesses are struggling, we have been blessed. My wife even suggested that we ‘pay it forward,’ so when Jay approached me about donating to God’s Kitchen of Michigan, I didn’t hesitate to say yes.”

After the three men spent roughly an hour discussing their faith and blessings despite COVID-19, Mickey Seelye surprised Pastor Stein with a check for $10,000. They all openly wept while Stein praised God, Seelye, and Rustenholtz for the gift.

Rustenholtz says, “My heart was overflowing with joy after Mr. Seelye presented the check to Pastor Stein. This is the second year in a row that Mickey has supported God’s Kitchen at my request.”

Pastor Stein added, "I am grateful to Mickey Seelye and the Seelye Auto Group for saving God's Kitchen of Michigan from shutting down. Without this financial resource, we would have been forced to close our doors for good."

God’s Kitchen of Michigan currently serves free dinners at their Douglass Community Association meal site in Kalamazoo; and First United Methodist Church in Battle Creek. On January 20, 2021, the hunger-relief charity will celebrate its 10-year anniversary.

The year 2020 may go down in history as a year of struggle and national turmoil, but it also remains a time of God’s love, flowing through committed believers, helping their fellow man.