Long Stretch of Albion Closed Beginning Monday

Commuters between Albion and Homer will have a new path to take for the next few weeks as work on a water main closes a stretch of M-99.

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced June 12th that a one-mile stretch of South Superior Street (M-99) will be closed to thru-traffic beginning June 15th and running through June 29th. The area will be blocked off as the Albion Department of Public Services will be working on a water main along Superior near Irwin Avenue. It will be in the same area where a water main break occurred May 7th, putting residents in the area under a boil water advisory for three days.

M-99 will be blocked off between Elm Street and Condit Road. There are two options for detours if you are looking to avoid the construction area.

Detour 1 - East Route

- Take East Erie Street to South Ionia Street

- Take South Ionia Street to East Oak Street

- Take East Oak Street to South Monroe Street

- Take South Monroe Stree to Albion Road

- Take Albion Road to 29 Mile Road

- Take 29 Mile Road to D Drive South

- Take D Drive South and reconnect to 28 Mile Road (M-99)

Detour 2 - West Route

- Take West Erie Street to South Eaton Street

- Take South Eaton Street to Irwin Avenue/ B Drive South/ 25 1/2 Mile Road

- Take 25 1/2 Mile Road to D Drive South

- Take D Drive South to reconnect with 28 Mile Road (M-99)

The map below diagrams the area affected by the closure and the two detour routes listed above.