Lookin' for a love getaway? Forget the Atlanta highway- take US 41 to a romantic, secluded Airbnb in Marquette that's called the love shack, baby.



If you have a certain type of fantasy, this is your dream come true: a truly off-the-grid vacation experience. There is no electricity and cell phone service is unreliable at this one bedroom, half-bath tiny house on a 500' cliff overlooking Lake Superior. "The Love Shack" airbnb rents for $109/night.

Vacation at the Love Shack in Northern Michigan Look for the faded sign at the side of the road and enjoy a vacation at the Love Shack airbnb in Marquette. (Ask for your money back if there's no tin roof.)

