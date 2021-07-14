Vacation at the Love Shack in Northern Michigan
Lookin' for a love getaway? Forget the Atlanta highway- take US 41 to a romantic, secluded Airbnb in Marquette that's called the love shack, baby.
If you have a certain type of fantasy, this is your dream come true: a truly off-the-grid vacation experience. There is no electricity and cell phone service is unreliable at this one bedroom, half-bath tiny house on a 500' cliff overlooking Lake Superior. "The Love Shack" airbnb rents for $109/night.
Vacation at the Love Shack in Northern Michigan
Look for the faded sign at the side of the road and enjoy a vacation at the Love Shack airbnb in Marquette. (Ask for your money back if there's no tin roof.)
Get our free mobile app
LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks
Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.
Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.
LOOK: Here are the 25 best places to live in Michigan
Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Michigan using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com.
On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.