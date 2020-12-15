Marketplace Insurance Application Deadline Is Tonight

No one knows how many Michigan residents lost insurance coverage this year. When jobs disappeared due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, so did medical insurance coverage for nearly everyone involved. And for those who have not found an adequate replacement for their employer involved coverage, time is nearly out to do something with the government-sponsored marketplace. The deadline is midnight tonight (Tuesday, Dec ember 15, 2020).

As of last Saturday, nearly 106,000 Michigan residents enrolled in 2021 health plans during the nearly seven-week open enrollment period. That's according to the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The Michigan Association of Health Plans says that's up about 37 percent over last year’s enrollment at the same time. The MAHP’s Deputy Director of policy and planning says that is reversing a downward trend in enrollment in medical coverage over the last two years. The association’s Jeff Romback says, “I'm actually pleased.” He notes there have been concerns that many people who lost medical insurance coverage due to job losses from the COVID-19 virus outbreak might end up having a hard time locating and applying for new forms of coverage.

The government’s primary health coverage website, www.healthcare.gov, was created through the Affordable Care Act during the Obama administration in 2010. It provides a link to sign up for commercial coverage. 4 out of every 5 users who signed up last year, were subsidized by the federal government, based on income.

After the close of applications this evening, few Americans are eligible for non-Medicaid coverage save for significant life events, such as divorce, a move, or job change. Aside from the life event situations, everyone else may have to go without coverage until 2022 unless they qualify for Michigan’s expanded Medicaid program known as Healthy Michigan.