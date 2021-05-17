When I was younger, I really wanted to buy a motorcycle because I always thought they were really cool. Being out on the open road, the sound of the engine, wearing a helmet, and just cruising down the highway with the wind blowing in my face was all I thought about.

According to the Detroit Free Press:

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, a perfect time to focus on making Michigan roads safer for bikers and motorists. The majority of motorcycle accidents involve at least one passenger vehicle. And, because motorcyclists have minimal protection, they usually suffer more serious injuries than those riding in cars and trucks.

And that's the main reason why I never purchased a motorcycle, because they are extremely dangerous due to limited protection.

The Detroit Free Press also tells us:

In fact, motorcyclists are 27 times more likely to be killed in a crash than occupants of passenger cars, according to the national Highway Transportation Safety Association (NHTSA).

There are certain tips you can follow which can help reduce many serious motorcycle accidents. For example:

1. Wear a helmet. Wearing a helmet and other protective gear is really important. These days if you're over 21, you are not required to where a motorcycle helmet. But the fact is, wearing a helmet could possibly save a life.

2. Road hazards. This is very important as well. Road hazards can cause a person on a motorcycle to lose control and end up crashing. This could be anything from wet pavement, a pothole in the road, and even a tree branch that falls onto the road caused by a storm.

3. Watch for deer. I see deer all the time driving into work at dawn. But riding into work on a motorcycle at dawn with deer running around in herds, that's another serious accident waiting to happen. Use extreme caution.

The Detroit Free Press adds:

Stay in your own lane. Cars and trucks should never share a lane with a motorcycle, regardless of the size of the motorcycle or the width of the lane. If you need to change lanes, use your turn signal and check for blind spots.