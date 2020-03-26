Meijer No Longer Allowing Customers To Use Reusable Bags

Even though Michigan has been placed under a "Stay At Home" order, we still need to make sure we have the goods we need while under a recommended quarantine. Meijer is doing everything they can to stay and keep people safe during the pandemic, from implementing the 6 foot rule, to putting up sneeze guards on their checkout lanes, they're doing the best they can.

Now they're asking anyone not using the Meijer Shop & Scan service to not bring in or use re-usable bags. Meijer operates nearly 250 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky, and is asking customers at all its stores throughout the Midwest to refrain from shopping with reusable bags, unless they are using the Meijer Shop & Scan service. This change is part of Meijer's ongoing efforts to ensure that team members can do their jobs in the safest way possible while ensuring the most sanitary conditions possible in its stores. Please help each other by following their rules. It's not environmentally awesome, but it's the smart thing to do.