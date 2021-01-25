Meijer Searching for Local Products for Localization Summit

Meijer is getting ready to host the Lift Local Supplier Event.

Meijer has announced that it will soon host the Lift Local Supplier Event that will give local businesses the opportunity to showcase their products to Meijer merchants virtually. This event is open to businesses in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan, and Wisconsin that manufacture or grow retail-ready products. The application process will run through Friday, February 19th.

We are proud to be a Midwestern retailer and want to carry products that highlight our communities...Each Meijer store should represent its customers and the community that makes those customers unique. This event gives us the chance to source products from our customers’ hometowns, which makes their shopping experience even more meaningful...said Peter Whitsett, Meijer Executive Vice President of Merchandising and Marketing.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The virtual Lift Local Supplier Event will take place on April 1st. The event will focus on the following categories:

Grocery, including fresh, deli, and bakery

Baby

Beauty and personal care

Over-the-counter and wellness

Many small, local businesses offer great products but can be hesitant to approach a major retailer because they are not necessarily ready to distribute to hundreds of stores...This is the perfect opportunity for those businesses. The point of this event is to bring in local businesses and accommodate what they can do now, while also building a partnership to help them grow in the future...said Jamie Akemann, Group Vice President of Global Sourcing, Indirect Procurement, Supplier Diversity and Product Quality at Meijer.

If you own a business or produce a product and would like to have it showcased at this event, click here to apply.

Source: Meijer