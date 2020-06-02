When LOCAL Businesses Reopen Please SUPPORT, BE PATIENT, BE KIND

Support local businesses. Be patient, Be kind. Please.

The Governor lifted the Stay At Home Order.

We are in Phase 4, hoping to be in Phase 5 by the 4th of July if folks act right.

Retailers and restaurants can get going and back up to speed starting this week and next.

We've been waiting and things are finally starting to happen. We are reopening the state and getting things back on track.

All that being said, let's remember a few things.

Local businesses need our support NOW MORE THAN EVER.

And they also need our patience.

You see, just because they can reopen and will reopen in the next few days and week, things are not going to be the same.

It's been hell for a business owner the past couple of months. You have no idea. Staff cuts, filing for help, adjusting their business model, cutting corners and costs. If they are still here, it's really a miracle for a lot of them. By the grace of God they have made it to this point. And even though they can open their doors soon, they are by no means out of the woods yet.

So when you do go visit these folks and support them remember this.

It's not going to be the same as it was 2 months ago.

They have mandates they have to follow to be open. Capacity limits. Rules and regulations and restrictions. You might have to wear a mask. Because someone told them that's what they have to do to be open. And if they don't they'll be shut down. Their employees are following rules and regulations that their bosses told them they had to enforce. And someone told them from higher up THAT THEY HAD TO.

So give them your support. By all means please do so. The big box stores and restaurants will be just fine.

But smaller, local businesses need you support, your money, and most importantly YOUR PATIENCE.

Your frustration at being inconvenienced does not help them at all. They are doing the best they can and are probably happy that they get a chance to make this thing work in the world we live in again.

Support. Be patient, Be kind. Please..