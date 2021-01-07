Michigan Admits It Misses the Bar More than the Gym
This pandemic has been stressful, and Michiganders are ready to admit that they're more ready for shots than squats.
Step One: Admitted we were powerless over alcohol- that our lives had become unmanageable.
Now, I'm not saying you have a problem, Michigan (only you can decide that), but this may be a good first step. If the options are Zoobma or margarita, a tough spin class or hard seltzer, kettlebell or Ketel One, citizens of the Mitten would rater have a cold beer with friends than a group exercise class. Circuit training loses to a round of shots by a margin of 16%.
American Addiction Centers surveyed 3,000 Americans, aged 21+ on what they missed more: their local bar or the health club. Nationally, twenty-eight states have missed their local watering hole more, vs. twenty-two who want a game of pickup basketball more than a pint. A deeper dig into the data reveals 59% of Americans have spent more money on alcohol than exercise since the start of the pandemic, while 1 in 3 gym goers say they are reconsidering their membership. Almost 1 in 5 drinkers know their local bartender by name and 28% admit they have missed them over the past year.
Bars vs. Gyms- What Do You Miss More?
- Indiana: Bar 65% | Gym 35%
- Michigan: Bar 58% | Gym 42%
- Ohio: Bar 54% | Gym 46%
- Minnesota: Bar 53% | Gym 47%
- Illinois: Bar 49% | Gym 51%
- Wisconsin: Bar 44% | Gym 56%
You know that when you exercise, the body releases endorphins that make you feel better, but sometimes you'd rather get that feeling in a bottle. No doubt 2020 was tough on all of us. Congratulations for admitting you might have a problem, Michigan. Need a sponsor?