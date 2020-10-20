Michigan Ban On Flavored Nicotine Vaping Products Likely To Happen Again

It happened in 2019 and it's likely going to happen again if the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services gets its wish. The department held a virtual public hearing soliciting for public opinion on the topic of banning flavored nicotine vaping products which is pretty much standard operating procedure when attempting to issue a ban.

“MDHHS is proceeding with permanent administrative rules preventing the sale and advertisement of flavored nicotine vapor products in the state to protect the health and safety of Michiganders, particularly our youngest residents,” MDHHS spokeswoman Lynn Sutfin tells Metro Times. “The explosive and unprecedented rise in youth vaping continues to be a public health emergency and a nationwide epidemic.”

Initially Governor Whitmer issued a statewide ban in 2019, making Michigan the very first state in the country to issue such a ban. The ban was rejected by a Michigan Claims Court Judge. The judge claiming the ban needed approval from state lawmakers before it could be executed legally. The state attempt to get the ban lifted was rejected by the Michigan State Supreme Court and without approval from state lawmakers, will likely get rejected again.

What do you think? Should the state be allowed to ban the use of flavored nicotine vaping products without a vote by state lawmakers. Is flavored nicotine vaping as dangerous as the state claims? Please feel free to leave your comments in the comment section below.