BREAKING: President Trump Will Block TikTok Downloads Starting This Sunday

This comes after an executive order signed by President Trump on August 6th.

The Commerce Department announced this morning that the popular video-sharing app TikTok, along with WeChat, will be banned for downloads in the United States starting this Sunday.

Security experts have raised concerns over ByteDance Ltd., the company that owns TikTok. ByteDance Ltd. is located in China; experts have said that it's a possible security risk for the country to spy on the over 100 million Ameican users.

It was also reported that TikTok users were behind the underwhelming attendance numbers at President Trump's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma back in June. Users were encouraged by an anti-Trump TikTok account to reserve tickets for the event...and then to not show up. It was also revealed that the same sabotage was attempted on the app for Trump's rally in New Hampshire in July.

If you already have the app, it will only be available for a few more weeks. WeChat, however, will be fully banned on Sunday, September 20th.

WeChat is more widely used by Chinese Americans; it's more of a way-of-life in China and is described as a necessity for everyday life by NBC News.