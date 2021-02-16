Cannabis Jobs Double As MI Marijuana Industry Flourishes

With the legalization of recreational marijuana here in Michigan, it is safe to say the industry has seen massive success.

As 2020 was marked by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent job losses or long pauses in employment for many Michiganders, MLive reports there are now over 18,000 working in our states marijuana industry.

We guess you could say that number is pretty HIGH, especially when you consider what MLive also said, citing a canabis industry jobs report, about that being "nearly double the number of jobs in the industry a year ago."

Get our free mobile app

Maybe you are one of those people where marijuana and the cannabis industry has been there for you to lift you up (in more ways than one) when you needed it most, now we can look on in pride as Michigan's marijuana industry blooms.

To get more information on just how much cannabis has impacted the Michigan job market, MLive looked to a Seattle-based marijuana media organization who compiles an annual report about the industry, Leafly.

In the annual report that was released this month, they found Michigan to rank sixth out of the top 10 states with the most cannabis industry employees.

"There are now more cannabis workers than cops in Michigan. In a state known for its auto industry, the number of cannabis workers is now roughly equal to the number of auto repair mechanics," the report read.

It's not even just the sheer number of employees that are making Michigan's marijuana industry what it is but it is the fact that it had seen so much financial growth from 2019 to 2020.

"Michigan’s first adult-use marijuana stores opened in Dec. 2019, and that new customer base drove 2020 sales to more than double Michigan’s 2019 medical-only revenue," Leafly shared. "From $420 million to $990 million."

That's right, in a year that was an economic nightmare, the cannabis industry not only doubled their amount of employees but also more than doubled it's economic impact.

So next time someone tells you "marijuana makes you lazy" or anything like that, show them just how much this industry has made a difference in only a year of recreational legalization!

As the job market shifts, you may find yourself looking for something new or settling into the "work from home" life, here are some remote jobs that actually pay well:

READ MORE: See 50 remote jobs that can pay well

On the flip side of that, as more people may move into these more remote positions, here are some jobs that might just disappear eventually: