ABANDONED MICHIGAN: Michigan Central Station, Detroit

Michigan Central Station in Detroit had been empty for many years, leaving it open to the homeless, vandals, and videographers.

Even in its dilapidated state, it was still beautiful, but at the same time garish, thanks to the graffiti.

Michigan Central Station is located in the Corktown district of Detroit near the Ambassador Bridge, behind Roosevelt Park.

It began its rail operations in 1913 after the original Michigan Central Station burned down. In the mid-1910s, business was tremendous...over 200 trains left the station every day with people lined up outside.

Among the famous notables who used the station's services were Charlie Chaplin, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Harry Truman, Herbert Hoover, and Thomas Edison.

After World War II, more people began using their own modes of transportation – automobiles, mostly – and the railroad felt the impact. It was costing too much to maintain the station, as the number of passengers kept dwindling. Slowly, it began to shut down: the shops, restaurant and main entrance soon ceased.

Over the years, thoughts & plans of renovation fell by the wayside, until May 2018 when the Ford Motor Company bought the building, in hopes to redevelop. Since then, there has been some significant restoration.

The photos and video below are from 2009. The videographer was able to get a homeless man (who lived in the old station) to give him a tour, as you will see.

