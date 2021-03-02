Michigan COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Expands to 500,000 Doses

According to the Detroit Free Press, America is getting another boost in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic this week. 3.9 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine are shipped out to states, tribes, territories, pharmacies and community health centers.

Lynn Sutfin, who is a spokesperson for the state health department, said that Michigan is expected to get 82,700 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week. The one dose vaccine cleared its final federal regulatory hurdle Sunday. (Detroit Free Press)

The Detroit Free Press said that the vaccine was shown to be 66% effective in international trials but 72% effective in people ages 18 and older in the United States.

Millions of people here in the United States are doing their best to get vaccinated. The more vaccines we have, the better it will be for everyone.

Both of my parents are scheduled to get their first vaccine very soon and I know a lot of their friends are ready to get their 2 doses as well.

In the Detroit Free Press, they say that adding the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to the already approved COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech means Michigan will see its biggest shipment yet of COVID-19 vaccines in this first week of March.

Lynn Sutfin also said the effectiveness shown from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in preventing severe illness and hospitalizations means this is a critical tool in ending this pandemic. Michiganders should make the choice to receive any vaccine that becomes available to them. (Detroit Free Press)

We appreciate that Johnson & Johnson now has a vaccine out there and it's ready to help millions of people across the entire country.