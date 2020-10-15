Photo Gallery of 25 Old Michigan Drive-in Restaurants

Ah, yes…the drive-in.

No, not the drive-in theater where anyone could become an expert makeout artist, but the drive-in restaurant. You had to go cruisin’ and meet the opposite sex at a drive-in restaurant, THEN head out to the drive-in theater!

Many drive-ins from decades ago were the places to go, the places to be…the cool hangouts.

The food was quick, but the service wasn’t. Burgers, hot dogs, coneys, foot-longs, pizza, ice cream, fried chicken, french fries, milk shakes, malteds, cherry cokes, onion rings…..awesome teenage fodder-fuel that was needed to continue cruisin’ ‘til all hours.

Those who were fortunate to grow up frequenting these establishments fondly recall the carhops, the trays that hung on the car window (and sometimes broke the window), at least once a night a whole tray of food would spill in the parking lot, the mixed smell of gasoline and fryer grease, rock ‘n roll blaring from dashboards, meeting & picking up a member of the opposite sex…..not to mention the clever restaurant names, signs, and mascots.

Below is a gallery of 25 old Michigan drive-in restaurants where all of the above was sure to happen. These are just a tip of the iceberg...there are plenty more!