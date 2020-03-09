Michigan Ending Driver’s License Suspensions for Some Drivers

Last week, the State of Michigan announced they will offer a "payment alternative" to people who can't afford citation or court fees and would otherwise have their driver's license suspended for not paying.

A recent court decision allows the Secretary of State to suspend driver’s licenses for failure to pay court fees, but the State will offer a second option to drivers.

Michigan is adding this sentence to Michigan citations and court forms:

If you are not able to pay any fine or costs due to financial hardship, contact the court immediately to request a payment alternative.

The new language must be fully implemented by Feb. 13, 2021, but the policy has already begun.