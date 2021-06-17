Michigan Has 12 State Symbols — How Many of Them Can You Name?

What Do You Mean There's Twelve?

Let's be honest. Most folks have trouble remembering state capitals. Truth be told, we only know ours because we live in it.

That's what we in the business call "low hanging fruit". Easy answers all day.

And I'm pretty sure we could pick our flag out of a lineup. Again, another gimme.

But let's get to work on the actual Michigan State Symbols.

There are 12 of them.

And like any riddle there are twists, turns, and red herrings or brook trout as the case may be.

For your consideration there are no less than 2 "rocks" so to speak, 3 flowers, 4 animals, a tree, a freakin' official state "soil", and A STATE FOSSIL.

Who has a state fossil?

We have a state fossil.

Put On Your Thinking Caps

Here's the list with no answers. Take a guess and keep track. When you get to the bottom of the list, you can peep the photos to see how badly you did.

If you got more than half these, color me impressed. For real. Because I didn't know half of these while I was looking them up.

Good luck.

STATE SYMBOLS (michigan.gov)

From Michigan Manual 2017-18. Flower: Bird: Tree: Stone: Gem: Fish: Soil: Reptile: Game Mammal: Wildflower: Fossil: Clean Water Symbol:

Ready to see how well you did?

Here you go.

