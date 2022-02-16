A man in Michigan's Upper Peninsula took some really interesting photos of a rare cloud type that I've honestly never witnessed in my life. As a matter of fact, I didn't even know this type of cloud existed.

Let me start by saying the photos weren't taken recently. According to a recent post on the Michigan Weather Facebook group page, Rob Antilla took the photos while in Iron Mountain, Michigan back in 2013. Regardless, I thought the photos were too cool to not share.

Mammatus clouds are a cellular pattern of pouches hanging underneath the base of a cloud. The lump features are formed by cold air sinking down to form the pockets contrary to the puffs of clouds rising through the convection of warm air.

The cloud doesn't indicate that a tornado is about to form or anything like that. It doesn't even indicate that a storm is brewing, it's actually the opposite of that. Apparently, Mammatus clouds are usually witnessed after a storm hits and has passed. At least, that's my understanding, but I'm no expert.

Rob Antilla's post on social media:

Iron Mountain, Michigan. Around sunset, I noticed a very unusual, eerie, extremely bright orange glow outside. I grabbed my camera, ran outside, and captured these rare mammatus clouds. It was OTHERWORLDLY. I fumbled around, my camera battery dying,and was only able to get 4 shots. This rare event was filmed by many and even made the weather channel.

The photos were shared by hundreds of people that found the clouds to also be very eerie and bizarre.

