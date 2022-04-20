There's great news for Meijer customers who use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, as Michigan Meijer stores are now accepting SNAP benefits for pickup and home delivery orders.

SNAP Benefits Accepted at Michigan Meijer Stores

The retailer announced yesterday that it's accepting payments at all of its Michigan stores so customers now have the option to use the pickup and home-delivery options when paying with an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card.

Derek Steele is the VP of customer strategy for Meijer. He says Meijer is happy to be able to extend the convenience of home delivery and pickup orders to its customers using SNAP benefits.

"We're excited to accept SNAP benefits across our Meijer Pickup and Delivery shopping experiences," Steele said. "We believe all customers should have access to personalized, convenient, digital shopping services and understand the added benefit this new payment capability provides."

Meijer Will Roll Out the Program in Other States Soon

According to the Progressive Grocer, Meijer plans to begin accepting benefit program payments such as SNAP in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Kentucky in the next few weeks.

"Providing SNAP recipients with access to Meijer Pickup and Delivery will make shopping for affordable, fresh groceries and essentials a little easier for parents and families across the Midwest," noted Steele. "We hope the new capability brings convenience and access to all our customers when ordering groceries online."

Meijer Offering Promotions on Home Delivery

Meijer is currently offering new pickup and home delivery customers an opportunity to save $15 off their first three orders of $75 or more. This is a limited time offer, Details are available in the store.

