Michigan AG Says Watch Out for these Dating Scams Ahead of Valentine’s Day

Michigan's attorney general has a reminder about the many ways people online will use romance to steal your money, identity, and more.

In this day and age, you can never be too safe. Online dating has grown in the last two decades. During the pandemic, it was the only way for some to meet new people. As more and more turn to apps and online dating sites to find love, the types of scams and crimes occurring have also grown.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is asking state residents to protect their hearts and wallets.

Never give money to someone you have not met. Scammers will play with your emotions to get what they want. Safeguard your personal, financial, and contact information. Even photos of yourself can be used to scam you and others. Never meet someone for the first time in a private setting. Always meet in a public place where other people will be around. Tell a trusted friend or family when, where, and who you will be meeting. Set a time frame to contact them again once you are home safe and arrange for your own transportation instead of having your date pick you up and drop you off in the beginning. Arrange to talk on the phone or through a video call ahead of meeting in person for the first time and watch for red flags. Be very suspicious if the person refuses to do so before meeting in person. Do an internet search on the person's name and as well as a reverse search of their image. You can watch this video to learn how to do a reverse image search. Read contract terms including the fine print before signing up with an online dating service so you are clear on what if any protections they offer users. Don't overindulge on alcoholic drinks. Keep a clear head and pay attention.

With these tips in mind, do your best to stay safe.

