Will A Peeling and Faded Michigan License Plate Get You Pulled Over?

I swear I see one of these (if not multiple ones) every time I'm on the road.

A Michigan license plate that's peeling (sometimes so bad that you can't make out the letters and/or numbers on the plate).

That's bad, isn't it?

Plates that are rusted, damaged, or illegible due to age or wear-and-tear should be replaced. A replacement plate can be obtained at any Secretary of State office or on ExpressSOS. Additionally, Michigan requires plates that are 10 years old or older to be replaced upon renewal. (michigan.gov)

I swear we didn't have this problem with the plain old blue background and white lettering license plates of old.

It's like they moved on to these new designs and the quality of the plates got worse. Even though they say nothing has really changed with plate production.

Some folks claim it's a money grab but honestly, it's cheaper to replace a peeling plate than it is to get caught driving with what they consider an obscured or illegible plate.

Heads up my friends:

If your license plate is dirty or covered with snow: clean it off.

No, you can't repaint the letters on your plate yourself. That's illegal.

You can be pulled over and ticketed for driving with a peeling plate in Michigan.

License plate/registration violations can start at $135 and go up to $275.

Your plate is rusted, damaged, or illegible due to age or wear and tear.

How much does it cost to replace a peeling Michigan plate?

Fees will vary depending on the plate:

Pure Michigan, Mackinac Bridge, and Spectacular Peninsulas plates cost $5.

University and special cause fundraising plates cost $35. (A $10 fundraising fee is due when renewing.)

Pure Michigan veterans plates cost $5. Spectacular Peninsulas veterans' plates cost $10.

Vanity plates cost $30 for a full-year registration. Note: If purchasing a vanity plate mid-year, the fee is prorated based on the number of months remaining until renewal. (A $15 vanity plate fee is due when renewing.) (michigan.gov)

It's cheaper to be proactive. Save yourself the time and hassle.

