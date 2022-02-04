Potholes in Michigan Rank Among the Worst in the Nation

This is not a list you want to be at the top of. Still, how did Michigan not rank first on a list of states with the worst potholes?



The obvious headline is obvious, I know, but new research backs up what we in Michigan know to be true- the potholes around here are disastrous. AAA says pothole damage costs drivers nearly $3,000,000,000 per year. That number is three billion dollars. We'll look at how potholes hurt your vehicle and break down average repair costs in a moment, but what I want to know is how did Michigan not rank first on a list of states with the worst potholes?

What States Have the Worst Potholes?

Quotewizard, an online insurance company (natch), looked at Google search statistics from the last 18 years, zeroing in on pothole complaints. Bafflingly, Washington topped the list, with Indiana next, and Michigan ranking third.

Maybe we just suck it up and don't complain like those whiners?

How Do Potholes Damage My Car?

Hitting a pothole at a high rate of speed can not only damage your tire and bend your rim, but it can also mar the car's alignment, or ruin shocks and struts. In extreme cases, the exhaust system or engine could be damaged from impact.

How Much Can I Expect to Pay for Pothole Repairs?

AAA estimates that the average repair bill is just over $300.

Will the State of Michigan, the County, or the City Reimburse Me?

Doubtful. Your insurance company will cover most repairs (after your deductible) and you can file a damage claim with Michigan Department of Transportation, but most are denied.

Living in Michigan, we know potholes can be a serious problem, and sometimes the best thing about winter is that we don't have to deal with them. But, like robins and road cones, they will be everywhere with the first bloom of spring.

Warning: NSFW language in this video

