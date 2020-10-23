Michigan State Will No Longer Sponsor Swimming and Diving

No matter how you look at things, the coronavirus pandemic has shut down many college activities including swimming and diving.

Here's the latest:

According to the Detroit Free Press, Michigan State athletic director Bill Beekman announced that MSU will no longer sponsor men's and women's swimming and diving after this school year.

The main reason is because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beekman said "it's forced us all to evaluate not only our current place, but also our prospects for the future. Sadly, we've reached a decision that MSU Athletics will no longer sponsor men's and women's swimming and diving as varsity sports following the conclusion of the 2020-21 season. (Detroit Free Press)

Just think of all of the MSU athletes who have worked so hard to get a scholarship at MSU. How can you not feel bad for all of these men and women who have trained so hard and love their sport so much.

Beekman added "we understand that the news is devastating to our outstanding student athletes in these sports, as well as to their coaches. We are not positioned to offer the best experience to our student athletes, either now or in the future." (Detroit Free Press)

MSU plans to honor scholarships for swimming and diving athletes beyond this year. Coaches contracts will be honored through June 30, 2021.