Michigan Taco Fest Set for Early October

I've said it before, but I'll say it again; tacos may be one of the world's most perfect foods. They're portable, there are endless combinations of ingredients to choose from, and they're the perfect size; just a few bites and you're on to the next tasty mixture of toppings. Best of all, you can order just a few if you're feeling snacky, or five if you're famished. I love tacos, and that's why I'm so excited to see the Michigan Taco Fest coming back in October! This year they're having lucha libre wrestling, mariachi bands, a taco & hot pepper eating contest, a burrito rolling contest, a place just for the kiddos, and so much more!

Thursday, October 8th through Sunday, October 11th, the grounds of Canterbury Village in Lake Orion will be a Mexican food lovers delight. Entry is only $5 in advance ($7 day of). Active military, veterans, and kids under twelve get in free! This is a really cheap day-out for the whole family. Even better, anyone can get in free Thursday, October 8th and before 4:00 Friday, October 9th. Click here for all pertinent information regarding dates, times, and a roster of activities.

Obviously, COVID will still be a concern in early October, so I'm certain that there will be some necessary changes made to the event. The number of patrons may be significantly reduced, so if tacos are your jam and you aren't missing this for anything in the world, make sure you order your tickets in advance. Regardless of what precautions they will take, you know that the main attraction, the wide variety of tacos, will not disappoint.