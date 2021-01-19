Michigan Teenager Sets Out On Voyage In New Movie

Tis the season for grabbing your favorite blanket, a bowl of popcorn and cuddling up on the couch for a movie or two. If you're looking for a new film to watch, check out one that has Michigan roots.

"Once Upon a River" is based off a book written by Bonne Jo Campbell. It follows sixteen year old Margo Crane's voyage through rural Michigan. After the death of her father, she embarks on a journey to find her mother with limited supplies, a boat, and a biography of Annie Oakley. The river might be her favorite place, but it's not safe for a young woman traveling alone.

The film was set to be released last April, but was postponed due to the pandemic. "Once Upon a River" was directed by writer-director, Haroula Rose. When she received Campbell's book, she read it twice and contacted her about producing it where they met at the authors grandfather's cottage on St. Joseph's River.

Campbell's mother raised her and her four siblings on a farm near Kalamazoo after divorcing their father. That's where she learned most of her skills. Campbell became very self sufficient at a young age which is a similarity the fictional character Margo Crane shares.

"Once Upon a River" was set in rural Michigan but filmed in Illinois and stars Kenadi DelaCerna and John Ashton. There's two ways to watch the film, you can either buy it on DVD for $29.95 or pay $12 for three day streaming.

