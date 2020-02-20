Michigan Woodworker Believes He Saw Evidence of Bigfoot

According to the Lansing State Journal, a Michigan woodworker truly believes that there is an actual Bigfoot somewhere out there.

The guy's name is Chris Ketchum, and he doesn't typically put much faith in tall tales or folk lore. However, Chris still believes that back in the 1960's, he saw huge foot tracks crossing M-36 a few miles east of Dansville. Even to this day, it still haunts him.

He says the footprints were massive. Each footprint in the snow was at least 15 inches long, maybe bigger. They stretched across the road and led into the woods. He also said whatever made them had a stride of at least 6 feet.

Ketchum, who retired after working as a cook for the Michigan State Police, never forgot those tracks, or the wide, deep imprint they made in the snow—even though it happened more than 50 years ago.

The Bigfoot legend never won him over, but the tracks he saw decades ago inspired his latest woodworking project: an 8 foot tall plywood cutout of Bigfoot he painted black and set up in his backyard.

I often wonder if there is such a thing as Bigfoot. I haven't seen any evidence myself, but some of the stories are pretty convincing.