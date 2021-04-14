Michigan’s 2021 National Cherry Festival Planning In Progress

One of the more popular festivals in Michigan is currently being planned, with some Covid friendly changes, the 95th National Cherry Festival in Traverse City. This event was cancelled in 2020 like many events due to the pandemic. They understand that gathering in crowds is not for everybody at this point in time, so they have worked hard to create in-person and hybrid events that will keep people safe, with plans to follow local and state guidelines.

This year their usual events with the Bayside Music Stage and airshow will not take place. But they have created other interactive safe events, like a Porch Parade, Arts & Crafts Fair, and Car show. These events will be held in different socially distanced locations around Traverse City.

MLive reports The 95th National Cherry Festival will also continue to be the site for Ultimate Air Dogs and The Great American Duck Race. F&M Park will still hold kids’ events, and everyone will still be able to see some white tents on the horizon of West Grand Traverse Bay as the Open Space will still be home base for the annual cherry celebration.

Michigan is proud of it’s cherry industry, it’s one of our state’s products many of us enjoy. Writing this story is making me crave a Michigan Bing Cherry salad. It’s great this event is coming back this year as a covid friendly event. We’re all looking to get out of the house and do things this spring, especially after the past year. This is a perfect excuse to get out and take a little road trip to Traverse City and celebrate Michigan Cherries.

