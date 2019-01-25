Michigan’s Exit 343 is an Exit to Nowhere And Everything

Exit 343 on Interstate 75 in Michigan could be considered an exit to nowhere. There is no highway, no connection to anyplace other than an amazing view of the Mackinac Bridge and the Straits of Mackinac, that makes this exit to nowhere truly everything that's great about Michigan.

The exit is known as Bridge View and it's the final exit heading southbound in the Upper Peninsula just before the bridge connecting St. Ignace to Mackinaw City.

We are perhaps being a little unfair saying it's an exit to nowhere, you can follow Boulevard Drive back to US 2. The exit also includes access to the Father Marquette National Monument. But the main attraction is Bridge View Park, a small plot of land just to the west of the foot of the bridge and toll plazas. The park is maintained by the Mackinac Bridge Authority.

Without a doubt, the exit would be a worthwhile stop when you are visting the Straits of Mackinac.

[h/t reddit]