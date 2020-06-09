This Michigan Governor Was America’s Youngest Ever

Not only was Stevens Thomson Mason Michigan's first elected governor, but he holds the record for being the youngest-ever governor in American history.

When he was 19 years old, President Andrew Jackson appointed Mason as the territory's Territorial Governor. Only a few years later in 1834 at age 22, Mason became Territorial Governor. He was elected governor for the state of Michigan until 1840 and passed away in 1843 at the age of 31.

Mason moved to New York where he died and was buried. It took 62 years – 1905 - before a monument was erected to him in Detroit. In 2010, his body was brought back to Michigan and buried beneath his monument. The monument is located where Michigan's very first capitol building was located (the original capitol building burned down in the 1890s).

Check out the photo gallery below, and for more info on Michigan's “Boy Governor”, CLICK HERE.

