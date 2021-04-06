The Oldest, Still-Surviving Building in Michigan

There are a good handful of centuries-old Michigan structures still around...but the one believed to be the oldest one, still in use, is the Officers’ Stone Quarters in Fort Mackinac, built in 1780.

Fort Michilimackinac (in Mackinaw City) was the original military fort in the area, but once the British got control, they disassembled the fort and built a new one on Mackinac Island. Perched atop the island's limestone cliffs, the new fort – now named Fort Mackinac - contained a brand new officers' quarters with limestone walls four feet thick.

The U.S. got control of the island and the fort after the war, lost it to the British during the War of 1812, and thanks to a treaty, got it back again in 1815. Out of all fourteen historic fort structures, the Officers’ Stone Quarters now contains a kids museum, tea room, and restaurant.

The remainder of the fort's 14 original buildings include:

Commissary Building

East Blockhouse

Hill Quarters

North Blockhouse

Post Bathhouse

Post Guardhouse

Post Headquarters

Post Hospital

Post Schoolhouse

Quartermaster's Storehouse

Soldiers Barracks

West Blockhouse

Wood Quarters

This structure is not to be confused with (what is called) the “Oldest Public Building in the State of Michigan”. That honor goes to a building in Charlotte, at 115 W. Lawrence Avenue, built in 1841. You can read about that HERE.

