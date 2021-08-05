The Richest Person in Michigan (Made More Than Bill Gates!)

Who is Michigan's richest person? As of 2021, it's Dan Gilbert. Last year he was only worth a mere 7½ billion dollars. This year, it's over 50 billion.

So who is Dan Gilbert? Born on January 17, 1962, he's a businessman and investor, but the fast facts below will explain a lot more...

Dan Gilbert Fast Facts:

Bachelor's degree, MSU

Chairman of JACK Entertainment

Chairman/Co-founder of Quicken Loans

Founder, Rock Financial/Ventures

Licensed real estate agent

Owner, Cleveland Cavaliers

Owner, NBA Canton Charge

Owner, NHL Cleveland Monsters

Runs the Rocket Mortgage Field House, Cleveland

State Bar of Michigan member

Teacher of Law

Get our free mobile app

In 2020 Dan made more than Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg & Warren Buffet. During the pandemic, Quicken Loans entered the New York Stock Exchange under the name Rocket Companies, or RTK, holding 79% of the company. The pandemic played a big part in Gilbert's rise in wealth.

Dan's interest in business began when he was a kid. He used to sell candy and pizzas – the pizzas were personally made by Gilbert, right there in his house.

In 2019, Dan suffered a stroke on the right side of his brain, which paralyzed his left side. He was in a crowd watching a light show on the Detroit River when he started to see double. At first he thought his double-vision was caused by the light show, but luckily one of his friends that accompanied him was a doctor and Dan was taken to emergency right away. He is still recovering, but doing nicely.

His headquarters are in Detroit at 1050 Woodward Avenue in the building that was once Kern's Department Store.

Take a look at the photos and video below, and you'll find out more about Dan Gilbert: Michigan's Richest Person.

The Richest Person in Michigan

READ MORE: Worst Dollar Store Buys

SEE MORE: Top 20 Infomercial Products We All Wanted

50 Famous Brands That No Longer Exist

CHECK IT OUT: 10 Items Might Be in Short Supply This Winter