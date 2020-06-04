Michigan’s Only Venomous Snake

You probably already knew this, but the only venomous snake in Michigan is the Eastern Massasauga Rattlesnake...I actually thought we had more.

This snake will not attack you but will if it's threatened...they're mostly timid snakes.

How poisonous are they?

Because of their short fangs, the amount of venom they can inject in you is small. Those people whose health is not good and children are most likely to suffer from venomous bites.

What do they look like?

Black stomach

Can reach up to 30-40 inches long

Cat-like eyes

Dark blotches with white edges

Gray or grayish brown

Head shaped like triangle

Pits between eyes and nostrils

Spots down the back and sides

Thick body

Where can they be found?

Near water

Rock crevices

Sunny spots with some shade

Swampy areas

They may also hibernate in barns and basements.

Yeah, but where in Michigan can they be found?

In recent years, these snakes have been reported in the following Michigan counties: Allegan

Barry

Crawford

Iosco

Jackson

Kalamazoo

Kalkaska

Livingston

Oakland

Washtenaw

What do they eat?

Birds, frogs, mice, moles, shrews, other snakes, and voles. The enemy of the Massasauga are foxes, hawks, raccoons, skunks...and humans.

The Massasauga population is slowly disappearing for several reasons: the change in habitat, capturing for pets, and killing by humans. I do not advocate killing these snakes, but I do recommend avoiding them. Take a look at some photos below!

THANKS TO:

MSU.edu