Missing West Michigan Baby Located Along With Mother, Who is Now in Custody

A baby from Kent County, along with her mother, have been located. The two had been reported Sunday night and police say that the mother is also a suspect in a homicide.

The Wyoming Police Department says officers responded to a residence in the 2900 block of Taft Avenue SW for a welfare check Sunday evening at around 10:00 pm.. When they arrived, a 27-year-old man from Wyoming, identified as Kwan Andre Wilson, was deceased at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds.

During their investigation, authorities determined that 21-year-old Sakina Legacey Halimah Muhammad was a person of interest in the death of Wilson and that there had been some kind of domestic incident. They also believe that she fled from the residence in a vehicle with her 11-month-old daughter, Ayvah Nyre Winston, who is also Wilson's daughter.

Late Monday morning, the Wyoming Police Department informed the public that the woman and her daughter had been located. Sakina has been taken into custody. No information about the baby has been released, other than that she is located now.

They say additional information will be released at a later time.