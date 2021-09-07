More Renovations At FireKeepers

FireKeepers Casino is already looking at its next big project. According to a press release from FireKeepers on Tuesday, their Smoke ‘n Fire restaurant will be making an overhaul to complement their brand new, hotel tower. Smoke ‘n Fire is nestled just off of the FireKeepers Hotel Lobby and will soon be hosting a completely new look.

The new worked design will feature an expanded footprint and a bold Smoke ‘n Fire color scheme, new tables and seating. The bar will be moving inside the restaurant and there will even be a new entrance.

“As an extension of the Hotel Lobby, Smoke ‘n Fire will be updated to compliment all of the beauty of the new Tower,” stated FireKeepers Casino Hotel’s CEO, Kathy George. “The new design truly takes the Smoke ‘N Fire name to heart, and will surely create a memorable, upscale dining experience for our guests to enjoy.”

Construction is set to begin on September 8th. Smoke ‘n Fire will be closed but will reopen on September 9th in a temporary location, the former Nibi restaurant off of the casino floor. Renovations on the newly constructed restaurant are expected to take a few months and a reopening date will be announced closer to completion.

During construction, the bulk of the Smoke ‘n Fire menu will be able at the new temporary location. However, minors will not be allowed to dine in, during this time. A small selection of to-go offerings including sandwiches, pastries and more will be available in Gapi, near the Hotel Front Desk, during the transition.