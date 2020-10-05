Motorcycle Crash Leaves One Rider In Critical Condition

A Battle Creek motorcycle rider is fighting for her life, following a crash, Sunday afternoon. According to a release from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to M60 and 10 1/2 Mile Road, around 4:25 PM, after a vehicle pulled out in front of an eastbound motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle, a 64-year-old female, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to Oaklawn Hospital for treatment. The driver of the vehicle was not injured and the accident is still under investigation. Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.