Mount Pleasant Public Schools are Being Sued for $1 Million

The unwanted haircut that got National attention in March is now making its way into court.

Jimmy Hoffmeyer has filed a lawsuit against Mount Pleasant Public Schools, a librarian, and a teacher's assistant after a bizarre incident that involved cutting his daughter's hair without permission according to ABC News,

It alleges that the biracial girl’s constitutional rights were violated, racial discrimination, ethnic intimidation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and assault and battery.

Back in late March of 2021 Hoffmeyer had to take his daughter Jurnee to the salon to get her hair fixed after a student cut one side of her hair on the school bus. Jimmy Hoffmeyer told AP News back in April that a couple of days after Jurnee's haircut at a salon she came home from school crying with the other side of her hair cut,

I asked what happened and said ‘I thought I told you no child should ever cut your hair. She said ‘but dad, it was the teacher.’ The teacher cut her hair to even it out.

After a strange conversation with the school's principal which included the quote, "what can we do to make this go away," Hoffmeyer pulled his 7-year-old daughter out of Ganiard Elementary and enrolled her in a private school.

The Mount Pleasant Public Schools Board says the three school employees involved in the incident have apologized and the person who cut Jurnee's hair was reprimanded for violating school policy.

The $1 million lawsuit was filed Tuesday. The Board of Education says they are yet to receive the complaint at this time. We'll keep you updated on this case as more information becomes available.

