MSU Student Athletes Will Return to Campus June 15

Here's some good news to share, Michigan State University Athletics announced student athletes will begin returning to campus June 15, in preparation for voluntary summer workouts.

According to WILX, the university said returning student athletes from the football, men's and women's basketball and volleyball programs, will be the first to get testing in order to return.

If this means we'll get that much closer to MSU sports in the fall, winter, or spring, then we'll take it!

MSU said the plan to bring student athletes back for voluntary summer workouts was developed following safety guidelines from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, CDC guidelines in addition to on campus medical professionals and guidelines provided by the Big Ten Conference and the NCAA.

I was also thinking about all of these wonderful athletes coming back on June 15. With the stay at home order lifted most recently, MSU athletes are most likely looking forward to training and strengthening to get in the best shape possible for their particular field.

Once the MSU student athletes are back, the strict protocols will allow them to safely work out and begin to prepare for a return to competition.

The university said returning student athletes will go to the Clara Bell Smith Student Athlete Academic Center for COVID-19 testing at a specific time depending on their sport..

MSU also said student athletes will be given face masks and will be required to wear them at all times while inside the facilities except during their workouts.