A 22-year-old man arrested on criminal sexual conduct and home invasion charges was formally arraigned Friday in Calhoun County court.

Michael Patrick Kelly received charges of 1st-degree Criminal Sexual Conduct during a Felony, 1st-degree Home Invasion and Unlawful Imprisonment in a virtual arraignment under Magistrate Amber Straub on April 9, 2021. Kelly was arrested in the same apartment complex in Pennfield Township where the incident occurred the night of April 6, 2021, around 8 p.m.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the 100 block of Hopkins Street after a 33-year-old woman was assaulted. Investigators learned that the victim was entering her apartment and was forced inside by a man that sexually assault her, then left in a vehicle. The victim identified the suspect’s vehicle and was found a short distance away.

During the arraignment, Calhoun County Assistant Prosecutor Sage Casselman noted that while these three charges have been formally issued, Kelly may face other charges stemming for the event. Those charges have not been officially filed.

Kelly is being held on bond and is expected to return to court for a preliminary exam April 26th. If released, he was ordered to be placed on tether, not allowed to make contact with the victim and be in possession of weapons. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.

The investigation into the case continues. Contact the Calhoun County Sheriff's Department with any additional information.