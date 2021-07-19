With live music finally back, it was set to be one of Michigan first big music festivals since the pandemic. Always a fan favorite, the Faster Horses Festival, held in Brooklyn, Michigan, always draws big crowds.

Get our free mobile app

Unfortunately this year brought sad news from the festival. Several deaths were reported as early as Saturday morning by authorities. The country music festival held at the Michigan International Speedway. Attendees usually set up camp for the weekend on the grounds and enjoy some of the best acts country music has to offer.

At least four people died while attending Faster Horses Festival. The Lenawee County Sheriff's Office received a 911call Saturday around 1:27 p.m. saying that several men were found unresponsive at the campground for the festival. According to Mid-Michigan NOW, five men in their early 20's inside a travel trailer. It appears that all were victims of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Three of the men were pronounced dead at the scene and two were taken to the hospital in critical condition, according the the sheriff. as of this publication there’s no word of the identities of the victims.

Also on Saturday, a 30-year-old woman was found dead at the Faster Horses Festival according to the Michigan State Police. The woman, that police have identified as Melissa Donna Havens from Croswell, Michigan, was found around 7:30am. They said she had last been seen less than 24 hours before her body had been found. At the time of this article the incident was still under investigation and police were looking for any tips or information from festival goers or friends.

The Faster Horses Festival, a three-day country music festival in Lenawee County, began on Friday, July 16. Headliners included Luke combs, Thomas Rhett, and a final night performance on Sunday evening by Jason Aldean. The festival draws approximately 40,000-plus daily to the event each year.