No Injuries In Lakeview Ave Garage Fire

Careless smoking is the suspected cause of a garage fire, late Saturday morning, on Lakeview Avenue. Seven different fire team vehicles were called to the fire, around 11:40 AM. According to a City of Battle Creek release, the garage was found fully engulfed in flames. Fire crews were able to pull hose lines and make quick work of the blaze, but not before some siding on the exterior of the home melted. No injuries took place in the fire. The homeowner told investigators that careless smoking inside the garage was the likely cause.