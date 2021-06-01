Nominate Your Organization for Michigan’s Top Workplaces

How would you best describe your workplace environment? If you feel like your workplace is one of the best organizations to work for and you would like to nominate your company, you still have time.

You have until July 9 to submit your nominations. Keep in mind that there must be at least 50 or more employees working at your place of employment, to be officially nominated.

According to the Detroit Free Press:

And anyone---from employees and CEOs to retirees or customers---can nominate a workplace at www.freep.com/nominate or by calling 313-887-0471.

This is a great idea considering that over the past year and a half, many of us were working directly from home. With so many going back to work, here's a great opportunity to nominate your workplace to be honored in such a positive way.

The Detroit Free Press also adds:

Employers that sign up to participate in the program are evaluated through a 24-question employee survey that will be conducted through July. Winners will be honored on the Free Press website, freep.com, and in a Sunday print edition in the fall.

The nominations for Michigan's top workplaces is already well over 200. Hundreds of employers have signed up with more availability until July 9.

The Detroit Free Press said:

Last year, 2,703 Michigan organizations were invited to participate in the program. Of those, 216 participated and 48,065 employees completed surveys. In the end, 150 organizations were recognized as winners.

Once all the nominations are in by July 9, all winners will be honored on the Free Press website, freep.com, and in a Sunday print edition in the fall.

