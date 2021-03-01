Yes, That Was Bell’s Oberon on SNL And It’s Not The First Time

Inquiring minds want to know. What's the deal with Bell's Beer product showing up on NBC's Saturday Night Live? For the second time in five years, here was the pride of Kalamazoo on display.

This past weekend, NBC's Saturday Night Live opened with actress Kate McKinnon as Dr. Anthony Fauci hosting a game show, "So You Think You Can Get the Vaccine," and it features cast members as the Governors of California, New York, and Cecily Strong, as our Michigan governor, Gretchen Whitmer.

(Saturday Night Live via YouTube)

Strong, as Whitmer, delivered a joke and then brought up onto her desktop a bottle of Oberon. Now, some say that may be amazing devotion to accuracy, while others wonder if it's a product placement deal. If you're asking for an opinion, I'm thinking someone on staff is from Michigan, or as some friends who live in New York City have told me, Bell's is readily available in bars in NYC.

Now, if you're wondering about this being the second time, well, curb your enthusiasm, and let's rewind the DVR to February 6th, 2016. Here's an SNL bit with Vanessa Bayer, and Larry David. And look at the beers on the coffee table. That's none other than Two Hearted Ale.

(Saturday Night Live via YouTube)

A commercial spoof on NBC's Saturday Night Live on February 6th, 2016, featuring Larry David and Vanessa Bayer. (NBC,Saturday Night Live via YouTube)

As usual, with social media, at least one person pointed out a continuity error, that Oberon is not available until March 22nd. But a Bell's employee guessed it could've been the prop department making a realistic facsimile. (Or, Oberon is sold in hot weather states; maybe someone flew it in.)

Here's something to think about, too. Over the history of pop culture, but especially for the past 60 years or so, there was a Kalamazoo made product that appeared on many outdoor scenes in movies and television, the Checker Cab. You would see them on countless establishing shots set in downtowns of major cities. So much so, maybe we took it for granted. Of course, Kaopectate was made here, too. But people were raised better back then, than to talk about having the runs.

