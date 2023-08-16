Ohio is Getting Their First Buc-ee’s, What About Michigan?

Despite having a bit over 50 locations in the country, Buc-ee's is one of the most popular names in gas stations. The Bar isn't exactly high, but Buc-ee's lifted that bar to unattainable heights with its primary locations in Texas, Alabama, Georgia and Florida.

Now, Ohio is getting its first as Buc-ee's sets out for national domination. It's the second-most northern location behind DeForest, Wisconsin. The Ohio location is outside of Huber Heights, which is just northeast of Dayton, just off I-75.

If you aren't familiar with Buc-ee's, allow me to introduce the amenities coming to the Huber Heights location according to I-75 Exit Guide:

74,000 Square Foot Building

120 Fueling Stations

698 Parking Spaces

24 Tesla Spots

11 Bus/RV Parking Spaces

Keep in mind, this location will not be the biggest Buc-ee's in the country. Of course, a business born deep in the heart of Texas (clap-clap-clap) is going to do everything big. Buc-ee's is equally known for its commemorative items brandishing the logo of that lovable beaver and top-notch food like beef jerky and barbeque sandwiches.

So if Wisconsin and Ohio can get in on the Buc-ee's action, when should Michigan's travelers be expecting to see the phenomenon come to our state?

The answer isn't particularly clear, unfortunately.

The first foray into the Midwest through Wisconsin and Ohio is a good sign though, even if we in the Mitten State feel there was a better choice. When Buc-ee's first stepped outside Texas, they headed to Florida then Alabama then Georgia. Now Buc-ee's is spread throughout the SEC with locations in Tennessee, South Carolina and Kentucky. The same path could very well happen in the Midwest.

Buc-ee's does have a roadmap of locations opening, but the Ohio location wasn't part of a list of plans through 2026. So surprises aren't out of the question.

Bucc-ee's only started opening locations outside of Texas in 2017, so the business is rapidly growing and expanding. It could only be a matter of time before we see the gargantuan gas station in Michigan.

But until then, Michiganders will have to take the trip three hours southwest of Detroit down to Dayton to experience Buc-ee's in person once the location opens, which hasn't been announced yet.

