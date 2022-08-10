Ohio Library Applies “He’s a 10, but…” Trend to Popular Books

I don't know about you but, I love seeing establishments apply online trends to their brand. Especially, when it's a place that could use a little extra love, like a library.

Meigs County District Public Library, in Ohio, recently took the "He's a 10, but..." trend and applied it to a few of their displayed books. For those unfamiliar with the trend, people, especially on Tiktok, will record a video presenting their friends with a scenario to see where someone, who might be a 10, will rank for them. For example:

He's a 10 but, only speaks in Deadpool references. The friend may reply with, "Oh, then he's a 2," or, "he's a 15." You can check out this Tiktok for even more clarification:

Is it a ridiculous trend? Maybe. But, applied to books? It's amazing.

In a recent Facebook post, Meigs Country District Library shared their own "He's a 10 but..." complete with red flag stickers on their books. Take a look:

Via/ Meigs County District Public Library Via/ Meigs County District Public Library loading...

As a Pride and Prejudice fan, the description of, "He's a 10 but, he's bossy and a drama queen," is such a perfect way to capture who Mr. Darcy was. However, someone named Scott F. left a comment on Meigs Library's photo that says,

While the Austen comment isn't wrong, I'd have suggested: "He made the worst marriage proposal in history."

Also, very accurate.

The expected red flag has been attached to the Fight Club book. He's a 10 but...you can't talk about it.

Via/ Meigs County District Public Library Via/ Meigs County District Public Library loading...

Game of Thrones fans should love this one:

Via/ Meigs County District Public Library Via/ Meigs County District Public Library loading...

And, perhaps my personal favorites, "He's a 10 but he forgot to check for a pulse," for Romeo and Juliet and, "He's a 10 but, you should stay out of his attic," for The Picture of Dorian Gray.

Via/ Meigs County District Public Library Via/ Meigs County District Public Library loading...

Bravo, Meigs Country District Public Library. Bravo.

Find the Meigs County District Public Library on Facebook.

Sometimes, it's easy to forget that our local libraries are a huge resource not just for books but for those who need to use the internet, too. Want to find your local public library? Find the list of all Michigan public libraries here and Ohio public libraries here.

Did you hear about the Vicksburg mobile library that hits the road every summer to keep kids reading? Learn more below:

Yes, This House is Stunning. But, $2 Million to Live in Ohio? Spacious, midcentury design that sits on a riverfront? Yeah, that might make living in Ohio a bit easier.