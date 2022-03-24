Akron, Ohio Will Celebrate May 4th with Star Wars Weddings

May the 4th be with these soon-to-be newlyweds in Ohio.

Star Wars fans in love will be flying into Akron on Star Wars Day, Wednesday, May 4th, 2022. If you live in Akron, be prepared for Darth Vader sitings. If you're lucky, there may be a Chewbacca or two. If you see Chewbacca in the wild, don't just walk up and pet him. That would be a Wookie mistake.

If you are a huge Star Wars fan and would like the force to be with you as you get married, or maybe you just want to watch the weddings in person, the info is below.

May 4th Star Wars Themed Weddings in Akron, Ohio

Location: Highland Square Theatre on West Market Street in Akron, Ohio.

Parking: Free parking can be found behind Huntington Bank and Chipotle.

Date and Time: Wednesday, May 4th, 2022 from 10 A.M. to Noon Eastern Time.

Cost: Summit County Marriage license is $25 for local residents and $40 for out-of-towners.

These weddings will be performed on a first-come, first-serve basis. You will not be able to make reservations ahead of time. So, this won't be easy. May the force be with you. For more information on walking down the death star...I mean, walking down the aisle in a Star Wars-themed wedding in Akron, click here.

While researching about the Akron Star Wars weddings, I stumbled upon what might be the most amazing Star Wars-themed wedding ever. This group of people went all out with stormtroopers, Darth Vader, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Chewbacca, and more. I mean, it is out of this world. Check out the video below.

