Michigan’s Movie Houses, 1908-1954

One of the most beloved pieces of Americana is the movie theater.

These gathering places for film viewers could be either a few-seater hole-in-the-wall to an elaborate, gaudy, over-the-top, glitzy, splendiferously decorated palace.

Balconies, gargoyles, pieces of artwork, luxurious architecture, lavish staircases, and plush lobbies awaited the hungry throngs who anxiously awaited to see their favorite performers onscreen. Whether it was Clark Gable, Spencer Tracy, Katherine Hepburn, Cary Grant, or The Three Stooges…the lines went around the block…sometimes two or three times.

Below are a handful of old Michigan movie theaters that had their heyday and are a reminder of the glorious days of movie-going.