Online Gambling Gets Fast Tracked in Michigan

There was lots of news last fall about sports gambling and when it will be started, but then coronavirus happened and everything stopped. Well now with the Big Ten football season starting soon and college basketball coming back, sports gambling and online betting is getting fast tracked to start as soon as November.

I haven't been to a casino since about January and the only casino that I know of that has a sports book or anything related to sports betting is Fire Keepers. The only way for anyone in the state to bet on sports is by going to the casino but now it might be a little easier. This is because Governor Whitmer who signed the Lawful Internet Gaming Act, which allowed internet gaming and online sports betting, would be started all around state in January 2021. Then coronavirus hit and shut down all casinos for a while, making online gaming and online sports betting a bigger deal. Then the Big Ten football season got started again and this forced the Michigan Gaming Board to push themselves to get online gaming and sports betting up and running before the end of the year.

Getty Images

The Michigan Gaming Board has written up the online gaming and sports betting laws, using other states that currently allow it. They are hoping the new rules and laws can pass through the state and it will be able to go live online by November. Most casinos and businesses are ready to go so whenever it is passed you will be hearing about it.

More about it here