Over 700,000 GM SUVs Recalled Due to Very Bright Headlights

I've driven down countless Michigan roads at night using my regular low beam headlights followed by high beams when I've needed them for better visibility.

Have you ever driven down the road at night and thought someone had their high beams on when in fact it was their low beams? This happens all the time.

It's very difficult to drive when someone in oncoming traffic has their high beams on. It practically blinds you.

My drivers education teacher always taught his students to look at the right side of the road whenever someone has their high beam lights on. It certainly does help.

Did you see that General Motors is recalling 740 thousand SUVs because the headlights are too bright for other drivers? And we're not talking about high beam headlights either.

According to mlive.com:

Despite efforts to avoid a recall, General Motors announced Tuesday it will recall an estimated 740,000 SUVs because the headlights are too bright for other vehicles on the road. According to the Associated Press, certain models of GMC Terrain SUVs from 2010 through 2017 are impacted because of the issue.

What a crazy world we live in. It's bad enough that we're dealing with higher gas prices, but now we have over 700,000 SUVs with lights so bright, they could probably light up most baseball or football stadiums.

I'm so curious as to what makes headlights so bright compared to other vehicles on the road.

Mlive.com adds:

Regulators with the NHTSA said the reflections caused by the headlight housings can illuminate some areas with too much light, which can reduce visibility for other drivers. reduced visibility can lead to a higher risk of crashes, the agency says.