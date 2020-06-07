Pilot Walks Away From Plane Crash

A plane crash took place near Turkeyville, Sunday afternoon, but the pilot walked away safely. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were called to the area of Turkeyville Campground, on 15 1/2 Mile Road, around 3:15 PM. Deputies found a single-engine experimental craft that had crashed into a cornfield. Deputies made contact with the pilot, a 26-year-old Nashville man. The pilot told authorities that he had taken off from the field but soon experienced engine failure. He crashed the plane into the same cornfield and walked away without injury. Deputies were assisted by the Marshall Township Fire Department and the FAA was contacted to investigate the crash.