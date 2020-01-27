Pistons Light Up Arena in Lakers Colors to Honor Kobe Bryant

Yesterday's news that Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash has left the world in disbelief. Tributes to Bryant have appeared across the country. NBA teams, including the Detroit Pistons, are showing their respect.

The Pistons plan to further honor Bryant at tonight's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

A total of nine people died in Sunday's crash, including Bryant's 13-year-old daughter.

More from the Detroit Pistons on the loss of Kobe Bryant.